Live Nation Entertainment Salários

A faixa salarial da Live Nation Entertainment varia de $60,388 em remuneração total por ano para um Analista Financeiro no limite inferior a $181,090 para um Gestor de Produto no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Live Nation Entertainment. Última atualização: 7/31/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $80K
Contabilista
$84.6K
Analista de Dados
$96.5K

Analista Financeiro
$60.4K
Designer de Produto
$121K
Gestor de Produto
$181K
Engenheiro de Software
$153K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$179K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Live Nation Entertainment is Gestor de Produto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Live Nation Entertainment is $108,540.

