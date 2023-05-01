Diretório de Empresas
Flora Growth
    Flora Growth Corp. cultivates and develops medicinal cannabis and cannabis derivative products for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. They offer skincare and beauty products, plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails CBD derived products, lifestyle wellness products, and cannabis consumption accessories. They sell their products under various brands and are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    floragrowth.com
    Website
    2019
    Ano de Fundação
    277
    Número de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Outros Recursos