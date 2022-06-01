Diretório de Empresas
Cority
Cority Salários

A faixa salarial da Cority varia de $61,690 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software no limite inferior a $181,905 para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Cority. Última atualização: 8/3/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
$61.7K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$182K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$137K

FAQs

