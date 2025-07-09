Converge Salários

Diretório de Empresas
A faixa salarial da Converge varia de $60,655 em remuneração total por ano para um Designer de Produto in United Kingdom no limite inferior a $95,023 para um Marketing in United States no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Converge. Última atualização: 8/5/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Controlo
$93.1K
Marketing
$95K
Designer de Produto
$60.7K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Converge is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,023. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Converge is $93,104.

