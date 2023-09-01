Diretório de Empresas
Coda Payments
Coda Payments Salários

A faixa salarial da Coda Payments varia de $32,973 em remuneração total por ano para um Cientista de Dados no limite inferior a $59,974 para um Engenheiro de Software no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Coda Payments. Última atualização: 8/8/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
Median $60K
Cientista de Dados
$33K
Gestor de Produto
$38.8K

FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Coda Payments é Engenheiro de Software com uma remuneração total anual de $59,974. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Coda Payments é $38,794.

Outros Recursos