City of Seattle
City of Seattle Salários

A faixa salarial da City of Seattle varia de $96,361 em remuneração total por ano para um Gestor de Programa Técnico no limite inferior a $201,000 para um Engenheiro Eletrotécnico no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da City of Seattle. Última atualização: 8/3/2025

$160K

Gestor de Operações de Negócios
$172K
Analista de Negócios
$161K
Engenheiro Civil
$127K

Engenheiro Eletrotécnico
$201K
Tecnólogo de Informação (TI)
$134K
Gestor de Programa
$105K
Gestor de Projeto
$153K
Engenheiro de Software
$152K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$96.4K
FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na City of Seattle é Engenheiro Eletrotécnico at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $201,000. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na City of Seattle é $152,235.

