Allen Institute
Allen Institute Salários

A faixa salarial da Allen Institute varia de $91,400 em remuneração total por ano para um Cientista de Dados no limite inferior a $202,005 para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Allen Institute. Última atualização: 7/29/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
Median $130K
Cientista de Dados
Median $91.4K
Gestor de Projeto
$127K

Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$202K
FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Allen Institute é Gestor de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $202,005. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Allen Institute é $128,631.

