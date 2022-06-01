Diretório de Empresas
24-7 Intouch
Principais Conhecimentos
    • Sobre

    24-7 Intouch is a global contact center outsourcing company that delivers innovative, quality-driven, customer service solutions, across all industry segments. Using the most advanced technology, comprehensive insights, and brand specialists for each account, 24-7 Intouch is able to provide a multichannel approach, via voice, live chat, e-mail and social media management. This customizable, customer care method allows clients to utilize business insights to deliver lifetime customer loyalty and increase incremental revenue. The 24-7 Intouch team takes pride in creating a top to bottom brand alignment for clients to create the ideal customer experience.

    http://www.24-7intouch.com
    Website
    2001
    Ano de Fundação
    9,080
    Número de Funcionários
    $1B-$10B
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

