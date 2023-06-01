Diretório de Empresas
10xAR
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa
Principais Conhecimentos
  • Contribua com algo único sobre 10xAR que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Flowtech is a leading catalogue provider of Fluid Power products in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with over 30 years of trading history. The company supports over 160 officially credited distributors and employs over 150 people who are dedicated to providing excellent customer service. Flowtech offers an extensive range of products related to Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Industrial sectors, including Quick Connect Couplings, Adaptors, Hydraulic Hose, Industrial Hose and Tubing, Valves, Fittings, Filters, Regulators, Lubricators and Gauges. The company's business philosophy is to exceed customer expectations through competitive pricing, reliable next day delivery, and optimised inventory levels.

    https://10xar.com
    Website
    1983
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    Número de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na Sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever a ofertas verificadas.Receberá o detalhe das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site está protegido por reCAPTCHA e aplicam-se a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google.

    Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

      Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para 10xAR

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos