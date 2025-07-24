Todos os Cargos
Analista Financeiro

Greater Shanghai Area, CN

Analista Financeiro Icon

Analista Financeiro Salário em Greater Shanghai Area, CN

CN¥184,107

Remuneração Total Mediana

Todos os Níveis

💪 ContribuirSeu Salário

Ver Vagas

Salários Recentemente Enviados

AdicionarAdicionar RemAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Posts da Comunidade

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left wi...

75 45
75 45

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the s...

41 14
41 14

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

34 15
34 15
💬 Junte-se à discussão!

Obter Ajuda de Especialistas

Negociação Salarial 1:1

Negociação Salarial 1:1

Seja pago, não jogado. Ajudamos pessoas como você a obter aumentos de R$150k+ (às vezes R$1.5M+).

Agendar uma SessãoAgendar uma Sessão
Revisão de Currículo

Revisão de Currículo

Pare de se candidatar a vagas. Faça os recrutadores te perseguirem.

Agendar uma RevisãoAgendar uma Revisão

FAQ

  1. Qual é o salário de um Analista Financeiro em Greater Shanghai Area, CN?

    A remuneração total média de um Analista Financeiro em Greater Shanghai Area, CN é CN¥184,107.

  2. Qual é o salário mínimo de um Analista Financeiro em Greater Shanghai Area, CN?

    Embora não haja salário mínimo para um Analista Financeiro em Greater Shanghai Area, CN, a remuneração total média é CN¥184,107.

  3. Tenho uma pergunta diferente

Ama nossa missão? Junte-se a milhares de profissionais que apoiam a transparência salarial!
💪 Contribua com Seu Salário

Esta página foi útil?