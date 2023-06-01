Diretório de Empresas
Zaman International
    Zaman International is a non-profit organization that helps marginalized women and children locally and internationally. They provide wraparound services at their Hope for Humanity Center in Inkster, MI, including a food pantry, clothing closet, case management services, and skills training courses. They have served over 215,000 individuals in Southeast Michigan since 1996 and have over 400 community partners. They also provide disaster relief and clean water projects through their Sips of Hope program. Zaman has served over 1.5 million services during domestic disasters and in 15 countries.

    zamaninternational.org
    2004
    56
    $10M-$50M
