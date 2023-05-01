Diretório de Empresas
Saildrone
Trabalha aqui? Reivindicar sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Saildrone que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Saildrone offers turnkey data solutions for maritime security, ocean mapping, and ocean data. Their fleet of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) provides real-time access to critical data from any ocean on earth, 24/7/365, and uses proprietary software applications to transform that data into actionable insights and intelligence. Saildrones operate without the need for a crewed support vehicle, have a minimal carbon footprint, and have sailed over 750,000 nautical miles from the Arctic to the Antarctic.

    saildrone.com
    Site
    2014
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    # de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados em sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscrever-se em ofertas verificadas.Você receberá o detalhamento das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido por reCAPTCHA e a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Saildrone

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Google
    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • SoFi
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos