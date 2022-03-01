Diretório de Empresas
Oyster HR
Trabalha aqui? Reivindicar sua Empresa

Oyster HR Salários

A faixa salarial da Oyster HR varia de $98,999 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software na extremidade inferior a $235,620 para um Marketing na extremidade superior. Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e ex-funcionários da Oyster HR. Última atualização: 8/6/2025

$160K

Seja Pago, Não Seja Manipulado

Negociamos milhares de ofertas e regularmente conseguimos aumentos de R$30k+ (às vezes R$300k+).Obtenha seu salário negociado ou sua revisão de currículo pelos verdadeiros especialistas - recrutadores que fazem isso diariamente.

Recursos Humanos
$166K
Marketing
$236K
Designer de Produto
$99.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Gerente de Produto
$148K
Engenheiro de Software
$99K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$149K
Faltando seu cargo?

Buscar todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Oyster HR é Marketing at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $235,620. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Oyster HR é $148,377.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Oyster HR

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos