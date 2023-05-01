Diretório de Empresas
Measured
Trabalha aqui? Reivindicar sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Measured que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Measured is a media optimization platform that uses incrementality intelligence to help consumer brands validate, plan, test, and optimize advertising spend. Their methodology combines a brand's performance data with years of continuous testing to reveal the true contribution of advertising spend to incremental sales. Measured is not impacted by changes to data-privacy policies and regulations and provides automated solutions for incrementality-based attribution, in-market testing, benchmarking, and scenario planning. Leading consumer brands around the world have trusted insights from Measured since 2017.

    http://www.measured.com
    Site
    2017
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    # de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados em sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscrever-se em ofertas verificadas.Você receberá o detalhamento das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido por reCAPTCHA e a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Measured

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Square
    • Microsoft
    • SoFi
    • Pinterest
    • LinkedIn
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos