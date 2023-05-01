Diretório de Empresas
Jamieson Wellness
    Jamieson Wellness Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners, offering health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and sports nutrition products. The Strategic Partners segment provides manufacturing and product development services on a contract manufacturing basis to blue-chip consumer health companies and retailers. The company sells its products to distributors, and retail and wholesale customers.

    jamiesonwellness.com
    Site
    1922
    Ano de Fundação
    751
    # de Funcionários
    $250M-$500M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

