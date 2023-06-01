Diretório de Empresas
Jam.gg
Principais Insights
    • Sobre

    Jam.gg is a free cloud-based platform for playing party games directly from your web browser. It aims to build the most accessible, fun, and shareable gaming platform online. With over 5 million users globally, the startup has a team of 60+ talents building a new social gaming ecosystem for developers, creators, and brands. The company is a post-Series A YCombinator 2020 startup with advisors such as Kenji Matsubara, Justin Waldron, Jeffrey Rosen, and Kun Gao. Interested individuals can submit their resumes on Lever to join the growing team.

    https://jam.gg
    Site
    2020
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    # de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

