Homethrive is a healthcare service company that helps unpaid family caregivers, their loved ones, and their employers by reducing work, worry, and stress. Their platform, Dari, integrates a digital assistant with expert personal interaction and service coordination to support those who are aging or have special needs. Homethrive aims to ease the difficult and stressful responsibility of supporting loved ones and help them confidently maneuver the aging, eldercare, and special needs journeys.