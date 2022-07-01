Diretório de Empresas
Fluid Components International
    Fluid Components International (FCI) designs and manufactures thermal mass flow meters, flow switches and level switches for industrial process measurement applications utilizing patented thermal dispersion flow measurement technologies.FCI products deliver accuracy and reliability to the world's most demanding processes and industries including chemical, oil and gas, power and energy, water and wastewater, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, nuclear power, aerospace, and many more.All FCI products are tested and calibrated to rigorous standards to ensure you get the instrument that does the job you specified. To design and produce the highest quality flow instrumentation, FCI operates a world-class, fully NIST traceable flow calibration laboratory that is certified to meet such stringent standards as MIL-STD 45662A and ANSI/NCSL Z-540.FCI is committed to high quality, local support and service throughout the world. Factory authorized sales and service centers are staffed with knowledgeable staff comprehensively trained on FCI instrumentation.With more than 5 decades of experience and the world’s largest installed base of thermal dispersion instruments, you can count on FCI to know your application and have proven sensor solutions that will save you time and expense.

    fluidcomponents.com
    Site
    1964
    Ano de Fundação
    210
    # de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
