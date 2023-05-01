Diretório de Empresas
Flora Growth
Trabalha aqui? Reivindicar sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Flora Growth que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Flora Growth Corp. cultivates and develops medicinal cannabis and cannabis derivative products for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. They offer skincare and beauty products, plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails CBD derived products, lifestyle wellness products, and cannabis consumption accessories. They sell their products under various brands and are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    floragrowth.com
    Site
    2019
    Ano de Fundação
    277
    # de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados em sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscrever-se em ofertas verificadas.Você receberá o detalhamento das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido por reCAPTCHA e a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Flora Growth

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Dropbox
    • Intuit
    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos