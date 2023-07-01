Diretório de Empresas
    Coil, founded in 2018, offers a new business model for the Web by allowing creators, publishers, and platforms to monetize their content easily. It provides an alternative to advertising and subscription models by using Web Monetization to stream micropayments in real time. In collaboration with Mozilla and Creative Commons, Coil launched the $100 million Grant for the Web in 2019 to promote open and inclusive standards in Web Monetization. Additionally, Coil invested $20 million in Imgur, a popular entertainment platform with a large user base.

    https://coil.com
    Site
    2018
    Ano de Fundação
    31
    # de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
