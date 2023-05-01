Diretório de Empresas
CarParts
    CarParts.com is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the US and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, engine and chassis components, performance parts, and accessories to individual consumers and collision repair shops through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributors and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com, and www.usautoparts.com.

    1995
    Ano de Fundação
    1,529
    # de Funcionários
    $500M-$1B
    Receita Estimada
