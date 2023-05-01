Diretório de Empresas
Canndescent
Trabalha aqui? Reivindicar sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Canndescent que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Canndescent is a leading cannabis brand house in California that focuses on quality, consistency, and education to enhance the customer experience. They have spearheaded industry firsts, including replacing traditional strain names with effects, implementing a commercial-scale solar grow, and launching the first luxury cannabis product line. Their diverse group of brands caters to every type of cannabis consumer, including a luxury brand, a sustainability-driven brand, a value brand, a not-for-profit brand, and a new indoor flower brand. Canndescent offers career opportunities on their website.

    http://www.canndescent.com
    Site
    2015
    Ano de Fundação
    351
    # de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados em sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscrever-se em ofertas verificadas.Você receberá o detalhamento das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido por reCAPTCHA e a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Canndescent

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • LinkedIn
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos