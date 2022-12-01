Diretório de Empresas
Allen Institute
Allen Institute Salários

A faixa salarial da Allen Institute varia de $91,400 em remuneração total por ano para um Cientista de Dados na extremidade inferior a $202,005 para um Gerente de Engenharia de Software na extremidade superior. Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e ex-funcionários da Allen Institute. Última atualização: 7/29/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
Median $130K
Cientista de Dados
Median $91.4K
Gerente de Projeto
$127K

Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$202K
Perguntas Frequentes

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Allen Institute é Gerente de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $202,005. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Allen Institute é $128,631.

