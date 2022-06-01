Diretório de Empresas
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
    • Sobre

    The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi founded for the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

    adia.ae
    Site
    1976
    Ano de Fundação
    2,250
    # de Funcionários
    $500M-$1B
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

