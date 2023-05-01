Diretório de Empresas
14th Round
Trabalha aqui? Reivindicar sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre 14th Round que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    14TH ROUND is a design and technology company specializing in building top cannabis brands. Their diverse team has expertise in industrial design, electronics engineering, graphic design, packaging design, and all aspects of the cannabis industry. They guide clients from idea to product launch with deep insight into extraction, operations, manufacturing, retail, and regulations. Their advanced vaporization devices and strong brand support have made them a dominant force in the industry since the early days of legalization.

    14thrnd.com
    Site
    2018
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    # de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados em sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscrever-se em ofertas verificadas.Você receberá o detalhamento das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido por reCAPTCHA e a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para 14th Round

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Stripe
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos