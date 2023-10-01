Zivver Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Zivver wynosi od $38,591 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Obsługa Klienta na dolnym końcu do $158,620 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Zivver. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/15/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.