Zivver Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Zivver wynosi od $38,591 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Obsługa Klienta na dolnym końcu do $158,620 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Zivver. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/15/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $81.1K
Obsługa Klienta
$38.6K
Menedżer Produktu
$159K

Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Zivver jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $158,620. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Zivver wynosi $81,107.

