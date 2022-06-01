Katalog firm
Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Zions Bancorporation wynosi od $35,323 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Obsługa Klienta na dolnym końcu do $236,175 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Zions Bancorporation. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/14/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $100K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Analityk Danych
Median $118K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
Median $108K

Analityk Biznesowy
Median $80K
Operacje Biznesowe
$68.3K
Menedżer Operacji Biznesowych
$80.4K
Obsługa Klienta
$35.3K
Bankier Inwestycyjny
$70.4K
Menedżer Produktu
$236K
Menedżer Programu
$156K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Zions Bancorporation jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $236,175. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Zions Bancorporation wynosi $90,200.

Inne zasoby