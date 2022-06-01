Szacunkowa całkowita wartość: $6,480
Offered through Aetna or Kaiser
Offered through MetLife
Offered through MetLife
Short Term Disability coverage with 60% of base. Long Term Disability coverage with 60% of pre-disability income.
12 weeks
4 weeks
8 Free coaching and 8 free therapy sessions annually to assist with emotional, professional, social, physical and financial health.
100% match on the first 4.5% of base salary
Up to $3,000 annually for undergraduate programs and $5,250 annually for graduate programs