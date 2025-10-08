Wynagrodzenie Cloud Security Architect in Russia w Yandex wynosi od RUB 4.21M year dla G16 do RUB 9.08M year dla G18. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Yandex. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/8/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje ()
Premia
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
|Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ROK 1
25%
ROK 2
25%
ROK 3
25%
ROK 4
W Yandex, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.