Yandex
  • Architekt Rozwiązań

  • Cloud Security Architect

Yandex Cloud Security Architect Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Cloud Security Architect in Russia w Yandex wynosi od RUB 4.21M year dla G16 do RUB 9.08M year dla G18. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Yandex. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/8/2025

Średnie Poziom
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje ()
Premia
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Pokaż 4 Więcej poziomów
RUB 13.46M

Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Harmonogram Uprawnień

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Yandex, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Cloud Security Architect w Yandex in Russia wynosi rocznie RUB 11,776,100. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Yandex dla stanowiska Cloud Security Architect in Russia wynosi RUB 4,603,241.

Inne zasoby