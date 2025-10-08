Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend in Saint Petersburg Metro Area w Yandex wynosi od RUB 1.75M year dla G14 do RUB 5.04M year dla G17. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Saint Petersburg Metro Area year wynosi w sumie RUB 3.62M. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Yandex. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/8/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje ()
Premia
G14
RUB 1.75M
RUB 1.69M
RUB 16.7K
RUB 43.6K
G15
RUB 2.96M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 306K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 25.2K
RUB 302K
G17
RUB 5.04M
RUB 4.54M
RUB 79.6K
RUB 420K
25%
ROK 1
25%
ROK 2
25%
ROK 3
25%
ROK 4
W Yandex, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.