Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend in Russia w Yandex wynosi od RUB 1.98M year dla G14 do RUB 7.65M year dla G18. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Russia year wynosi w sumie RUB 3.62M. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Yandex. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/8/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje ()
Premia
G14
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.92M
RUB 20K
RUB 34.4K
G15
RUB 3.3M
RUB 2.91M
RUB 71.9K
RUB 308K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.9M
RUB 140K
RUB 325K
G17
RUB 5.91M
RUB 4.97M
RUB 136K
RUB 797K
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
|Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
25%
ROK 1
25%
ROK 2
25%
ROK 3
25%
ROK 4
W Yandex, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.