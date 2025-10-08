Katalog firm
Yandex
  • Pensje
  • Inżynier Oprogramowania

  • Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend Pensje w Moscow Metro Area

Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend in Moscow Metro Area w Yandex wynosi od RUB 1.92M year dla G14 do RUB 8.38M year dla G18. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Moscow Metro Area year wynosi w sumie RUB 3.62M.

Średnie Poziom
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje ()
Premia
G14
(Poziom początkujący)
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.84M
RUB 27.3K
RUB 57.1K
G15
RUB 2.76M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 90.6K
RUB 129K
G16
RUB 4.45M
RUB 3.91M
RUB 127K
RUB 411K
G17
RUB 6.12M
RUB 5.07M
RUB 222K
RUB 832K
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Harmonogram Uprawnień

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Yandex, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend w Yandex in Moscow Metro Area wynosi rocznie RUB 8,376,845. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Yandex dla stanowiska Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend in Moscow Metro Area wynosi RUB 3,720,732.

