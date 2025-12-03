Katalog firm
Yalantis
  • Pensje
  • Analityk Biznesowy

  • Wszystkie pensje Analityk Biznesowy

Yalantis Analityk Biznesowy Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Analityk Biznesowy in Ukraine w Yalantis wynosi UAH 2.11M year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Yalantis. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/3/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Łącznie rocznie
$50.4K
Poziom
Senior
Podstawa
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
3 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
10 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w Yalantis?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Analityk Biznesowy w Yalantis in Ukraine wynosi rocznie UAH 2,263,194. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Yalantis dla stanowiska Analityk Biznesowy in Ukraine wynosi UAH 2,112,314.

Inne zasoby

