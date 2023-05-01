Katalog firm
Women's Board of the Oakland of California
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
    O firmie

    The Oakland Museum of California showcases the art, history, and natural surroundings of California through inclusive exhibitions, public programs, and educational initiatives. With over 1.9 million objects, OMCA brings together multi-disciplinary collections and first-person accounts to inspire greater understanding and connection between people. The museum is a leading cultural institution of the Bay Area and a resource for research and understanding of California's cultural and environmental heritage.

    http://museumca.org
    Strona internetowa
    1955
    Rok założenia
    126
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

