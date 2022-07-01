Katalog firm
Wildlife Studios
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o Wildlife Studios, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    Wildlife is one of the leading mobile game developers and publishers in the world. In nine years, our gaming titles have been downloaded over 2 billion times, providing fun to millions of people every day, everywhere. We are not done yet. We aspire to develop games that will be remembered by generations. To achieve this goal, we pursuit to be best-in-class in each of our major disciplines: Product, Engineering, Art, Marketing, and Data. That’s why we are rapidly expanding and building talented and passionate teams in our offices in Argentina, Brazil, Ireland, and the US.

    http://www.wildlifestudios.com
    Strona internetowa
    170
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Wildlife Studios

    Powiązane firmy

    • Playrix
    • VGW
    • miHoYo
    • Wargaming
    • Hi-Rez Studios
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby