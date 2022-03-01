Katalog firm
Western Governors University
Western Governors University Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Western Governors University wynosi od $131,340 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $154,400 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Western Governors University. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/17/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $154K
Menedżer Produktu
Median $135K
Rekruter
$131K

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Western Governors University jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $154,400. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Western Governors University wynosi $135,000.

