Wastelinq
    • O firmie

    WASTELINQ is a company that offers innovative technology solutions for the waste industry. Their web-based software, developed and tested over 15 years, helps waste management service companies streamline their business and service structure. The software includes features such as customer data management, order scheduling, document printing, regulatory reports, inventory management, transportation scheduling, waste tracking, and more. It also provides tools for inspections, training, invoicing, and accounts management.

    wastelinq.com
    Strona internetowa
    2017
    Rok założenia
    31
    Liczba pracowników
    $1M-$10M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Wastelinq

    Inne zasoby