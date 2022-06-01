Katalog firm
Wachter
Wachter Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Wachter wynosi od $69,650 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Zasoby Ludzkie na dolnym końcu do $119,400 dla Projektant Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Wachter. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/13/2025

Zasoby Ludzkie
$69.7K
Projektant Produktu
$119K
Menedżer Projektu
$70.4K

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Wachter jest Projektant Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $119,400. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Wachter wynosi $70,350.

Inne zasoby