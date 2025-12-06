Katalog firm
Vizient
Vizient Analityk Danych Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Analityk Danych in United States w Vizient wynosi $82.5K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Vizient. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Vizient
Data Analyst
Chicago, IL
Łącznie rocznie
$82.5K
Poziom
P2
Podstawa
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$7.5K
Lata w firmie
2 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
8 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w Vizient?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Analityk Danych w Vizient in United States wynosi rocznie $97,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Vizient dla stanowiska Analityk Danych in United States wynosi $82,500.

