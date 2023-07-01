Katalog firm
VIA CDC
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o VIA CDC, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    VIA Community Development Corporation (VIA CDC) is a company that aims to create equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their zip code. They work towards this goal by focusing on housing development, economic development, and grassroots leadership development. VIA acts as a puzzle-master, bringing together various elements such as a healthy built environment, equitable economic opportunity, and community leaders to improve the quality of life in Milwaukee neighborhoods. Their mission is to nourish well-being and cultivate community, ultimately building strong and healthy neighborhoods where everyone can thrive.

    https://viacdc.org
    Strona internetowa
    1995
    Rok założenia
    31
    Liczba pracowników
    $1M-$10M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla VIA CDC

    Powiązane firmy

    • SoFi
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • Roblox
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby