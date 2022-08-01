Katalog firm
Verusen
Główne spostrzeżenia
    • O

    Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk.

    https://verusen.com
    Strona internetowa
    2015
    Rok założenia
    60
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Inne zasoby