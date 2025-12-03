Katalog firm
Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Obsługa Klienta in United States w USPS wynosi $52K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w USPS. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/3/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
USPS
Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
Łącznie rocznie
$52K
Poziom
L3
Podstawa
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
6 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
7 Lata
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Obsługa Klienta w USPS in United States wynosi rocznie $88,170. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w USPS dla stanowiska Obsługa Klienta in United States wynosi $52,000.

Inne zasoby

