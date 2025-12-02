Katalog firm
UserZoom
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Pensje
  • Inżynier Oprogramowania

  • Wszystkie pensje Inżynier Oprogramowania

UserZoom Inżynier Oprogramowania Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Inżynier Oprogramowania in Spain w UserZoom wynosi €59K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w UserZoom. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
UserZoom
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Łącznie rocznie
$68K
Poziom
L4
Podstawa
$61K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$7K
Lata w firmie
1 Rok
Lata doświadczenia
7 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w UserZoom?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
DodajDodaj wynagrodzenieDodaj wynagrodzenie

Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuj daneZobacz otwarte oferty
Wynagrodzenia stażowe

Współtwórz

Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

Zapisz się na zweryfikowane Inżynier Oprogramowania oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Inżynier Oprogramowania w UserZoom in Spain wynosi rocznie €63,291. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w UserZoom dla stanowiska Inżynier Oprogramowania in Spain wynosi €59,823.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla UserZoom

Powiązane firmy

  • Majesco
  • Centauri Health Solutions
  • Wiser Solutions
  • Verifone
  • InMobi
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/userzoom/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.