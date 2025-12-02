Katalog firm
U.S. Government
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Pensje
  • Inżynier Oprogramowania

  • Wszystkie pensje Inżynier Oprogramowania

U.S. Government Inżynier Oprogramowania Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Inżynier Oprogramowania in United States w U.S. Government wynosi $155K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w U.S. Government. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
U.S. Government
Software Engineer
Washington, DC
Łącznie rocznie
$155K
Poziom
L6
Podstawa
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
1 Rok
Lata doświadczenia
20 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w U.S. Government?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
DodajDodaj wynagrodzenieDodaj wynagrodzenie

Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuj daneZobacz otwarte oferty
Wynagrodzenia stażowe

Współtwórz

Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

Zapisz się na zweryfikowane Inżynier Oprogramowania oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Inżynier Oprogramowania w U.S. Government in United States wynosi rocznie $178,776. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w U.S. Government dla stanowiska Inżynier Oprogramowania in United States wynosi $155,000.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla U.S. Government

Powiązane firmy

  • Square
  • Roblox
  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • PayPal
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-government/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.