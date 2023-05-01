Katalog firm
Treasury Prime
Treasury Prime Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Treasury Prime wynosi od $149,243 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Produktu na dolnym końcu do $223,151 dla Sukces Klienta na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Treasury Prime. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/27/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $170K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Sukces Klienta
$223K
Menedżer Produktu
$149K

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Treasury Prime jest Sukces Klienta at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $223,151. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Treasury Prime wynosi $170,000.

Inne zasoby