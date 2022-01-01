Katalog firm
Trainline
Trainline Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Trainline wynosi od $35,148 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Marketing na dolnym końcu do $142,353 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Trainline. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/27/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $107K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Menedżer Produktu
Median $142K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
Median $122K

Projektant Produktu
Median $74.5K
Analityk Biznesowy
Median $84.9K
Analityk Danych
$83.1K
Analityk Danych
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84K
Marketing
$35.1K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Trainline jest Menedżer Produktu z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $142,353. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Trainline wynosi $84,017.

