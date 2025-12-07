Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Oprogramowania in Netherlands w TomTom wynosi od €60.1K year dla Software Engineer I do €116K year dla Staff Software Engineer I. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Netherlands year wynosi w sumie €72.7K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w TomTom. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/7/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Software Engineer I
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
|Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
