Teya Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Teya wynosi od $24,849 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Projektant Produktu na dolnym końcu do $134,298 dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Teya. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/1/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $93.9K
Menedżer Produktu
Median $93.7K
Rozwój Biznesu
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analityk Danych
$83.7K
Analityk Finansowy
$54.6K
Zasoby Ludzkie
Median $76.4K
Konsultant Zarządzania
$46.1K
Marketing
$103K
Projektant Produktu
$24.8K
Menedżer Projektu
$36.1K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$134K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Teya jest Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $134,298. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Teya wynosi $83,733.

