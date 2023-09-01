Katalog firm
Textwise
Textwise Wynagrodzenia

Mediana wynagrodzenia w Textwise wynosi $159,200 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania . Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Textwise. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$159K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Textwise jest Inżynier Oprogramowania at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $159,200. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Textwise wynosi $159,200.

Inne zasoby

